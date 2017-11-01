JUST IN: Governor Umahi sacks Ebonyi Commissioner for Justice

Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi
The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, has sacked the state’s Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General, Augustine Nwakwoegu.

In a statement on Wednesday evening signed by his Principal Secretary, Clement Nweke, Mr. Umahi said Mr. Nwakwoegu was relieved of his appointment over “acts inconsistent with his official duties.”

The statement further directed the former commissioner to hand over government property in his possession to the permanent secretary, ministry of justice before the close of work on Thursday.

