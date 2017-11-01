Okorocha denies sacking Imo Chairman of Traditional Rulers

Related News

Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State says he did not sack the Chairman of the state’s Council of Traditional Rulers, Samuel Ohiri, as insinuated in the social media.

The governor refuted the report in statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo in Owerri on Wednesday.

Mr. Okorocha described the report as `baseless’ and urged the general public to disregard the rumour.

NAN reports that some state tabloids and social media reported that Mr. Ohiri has been sacked by the governor over gross misconduct.

According to him, if there is need to sack Mr. Ohiri or any other government official, the information will be communicated through the appropriate quarters.

“How can I sack a top government official on the pages of newspapers?

“I have not sacked Eze Ohiri and now that it is clear to both rumour mongers and the general public, it is left for them to say their source of information,” he said.

(NAN)