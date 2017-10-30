South-east Governors lament poor state of Akanu Ibiam International Airport

Related News

The South-east Governors Forum on Sunday lamented the condition of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu State.

Rising from their meeting at Government House Enugu, the forum called on the federal government to take urgent steps to fix the decaying infrastructure at the airport.

According to them, areas that need urgent attention include the runway, terminal buildings and cargo shelter.

They also called on the federal government to urgently take steps to repair the roads in the region which are in deplorable condition.

The governors in a communique at the end of their meeting in Enugu said this is in furtherance of their meeting earlier in the month with President Muhammadu Buhari.

The communiqué released by the Chairman of the Forum, David Umahi, listed some of the roads requiring urgent attention to include the Enugu-9th Mile-Onitsha Road; Enugu-Port Harcourt Road; Aba-Ikot Ekpene Road; Okigwe-Owerri Road and 9th Mile-Makurdi Express Road etc.

The meeting also “approved the South East Economic summit in partnership with DFID to hold in Enugu from 11th to 13th November, 2017.”

The forum also approved the visit of Brenthurst Foundation of South Africa to the South-east from November 6 to 11 on an economic mission to the zone.

They also expressed satisfaction with the willingness of Anambra residents to participate in the November 18 governorship election, urging INEC to ensure that the exercise takes place as scheduled.

The meeting was attended by Governors David Umahi (Chairman-Ebonyi); Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu); Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia); Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, and other members of the National Assembly from the zone; President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, John Nwodo; Deputy Governors of Anambra and Imo states; some state assemblies speakers and others.