Student stabs sex worker to death over failed bargain

A final year student of the Institute of Management Technology, IMT Enugu, Emmanuel Ezeugwu, has been arrested by the police after he reportedly stabbed a prostitute to death for reneging on their agreement for all night sex.

The Police spokesperson, Ebere Amaraizu, who said this in a statement, Monday, noted that the incident occurred on Sunday in Ezeugwu’s apartment at No 16 Onuato, Ogui road of the state.

The police spokesperson also shared a graphic picture of the deceased young woman, presumably 24 years old lying lifeless in a pool of blood with several deep cuts on her neck and stomach.

Alerted by neighbours, who heard violent noise emanating from his apartment, Mr. Amaraizu said the accused was nabbed by the operatives of the command while attempting to flee to Lagos.

He added that the room was later searched and the remains of the sex worker recovered and deposited in the mortuary at Eastern Nigeria Medical Centre Enugu.

The police spokesperson said that on the day of the incident, the accused, a native of Ezimo in Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu, allegedly picked up the commercial sex worker at a red light district located around Rangers Avenue Enugu and promised to pay her N4, 000 for an all-night sex.

According to the statement, Mr. Ezeugwu, who is from the department of Public Administration, reportedly disclosed during interrogation that he took the prostitute to his apartment after drinking alcohol.

Trouble reportedly started when the deceased, whose name was not mentioned in the statement, turned down sexual advances made by the accused.

According to Mr. Ezeugwu, the deceased allegedly requested to ”finish what she was inhaling in order to be in the mood.”

The accused said after ”several hours of his pressurising her and without any answer”, he slept off and woke up before 3am and immediately demanded that the deceased left since she did not give in to his demands.

The deceased, who allegedly refused to leave without payment, reportedly headed for a kitchen knife.

Mr. Ezeugwu said a fight broke out and while he was trying to wrest the knife from her, ”the kitchen knife went straight to her stomach and he finally finished the job as he stabbed her again on the neck.”

He said on noticing that the woman had died, he wrapped her body and hid it.

The police spokesperson said the accused blamed the incident on an ”overdose of alcohol.”

He added that investigations into the matter would soon be concluded.