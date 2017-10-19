Gov. Ikpeazu lifts curfew in Aba

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu (Photo credit: thewillnigeria.com)
Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia has lifted the 10p.m. to 6a.m. curfew imposed on Aba on September 12, as a result of improved security situation in the commercial city.

Mr. Ikpeazu via a statement issued in Umuahia on Wednesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Enyinnaya Appolos, commended Aba residents for compliance during the period the curfew lasted.

The governor urged them to remain law abiding in order to ensure lasting peace in the city.

He thanked security agencies for their efforts during the period the curfew lasted and protection of lives and property in Aba.

The Abia Government imposed the dusk-to-dawn curfew, following clashes between some members of pro-Biafra group and the military.

The curfew was reviewed on September 18 from 10 p.m to 6 a.m.

