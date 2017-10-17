Nigeria Army officially ends operation Egwu Eke II

Related News

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Tukur Buratai, has officially ended operation Egwu Eke II, which took place at 82 Division of the Nigerian Army Area of Responsibility and Cross River.

The Deputy Director Public Relations of 82 Division Nigerian Army, Enugu, Sagir Musa, a colonel, said this in a statement issued in Enugu on Monday.

Mr. Musa said that Buratai, a lieutenant general, who was represented by the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 82 Division, Adamu Abubakar, a major general, declared the end of exercise at a ceremony in Sector 1 Tactical Headquarters at Umuahia, Abia at about 6 p.m. on Saturday, October 14.

He said that the exercise was ended with the traditional activation of camp fire to formally signify the successful completion of the operation.

“The COAS, through Gen. Abubakar, commended all the officers, soldiers and personnel of para-military organisations that collaborated and synergised, worked tirelessly and commendably throughout the one month period for the exercise.

“He remarked further that the achievements recorded during the exercise in the areas of attainment of the mission specific training objectives, improvement in peace and security, curtailing the menace of violent irredentist groups in the theatre of the exercise (South Eastern part of Nigeria) is remarkable.

“On the part of the government and good people of Abia State, the representative of the Governor of Abia State, Emmanuel Nwabuko, expressed appreciation of the government and people of the state for the numerous achievements of exercise Egwu Eke II in terms of improvement of peace, security and stability of the state.”

He said that the government gave assurance that it will always leverage on the existing relationship between its people and the Nigerian Army whenever the need arises.

Mr. Musa said that top commanders of formations and units within the division and representatives of Army Headquarters and Defence Headquarters attended the closing ceremony.

(NAN)