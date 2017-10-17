DEVELOPING STORY: Nnamdi Kanu absent in court as Senator who stood surety wants out

Nnamdi Kanu [Photo Credit: Pulse.ng]
Nnamdi Kanu [Photo Credit: Pulse.ng]

The leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, was absent in court on Tuesday morning as his trial for alleged treason continued at an Abuja court.

A senator who stood as surety for Mr. Kanu also asked to be relieved of that role.

Mr. Kanu is facing trial along with three others, and a fourth co-defendant, Bright Chimezie, who is yet to be added to the list of defendants.

The prosecution counsel, Shuabu Labaran, asked the court to revoke Mr. Kanu’s bail following his absence and called on the court to arrest the sureties who stood in for the defendant.

In his reaction, Mr. Kanu’s lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, expressed surprise at the submission of Mr. Labaran.

In a swift response, however, the judge, Binta Nyako, said she had no time for drama.

“You know I don’t like drama. What Mr. Labaran has just said is that the first defendant is not here and because of that I should revoke his bail. Now it’s my turn to ask you: where is your defendant?”

Responding, Mr. Ejiofor said he cannot tell whether Mr. Kanu is still alive or dead.

A mild drama resulting from an array of applications from the defendants and prosecution is currently ongoing.

The senator who stood surety for Mr. Kanu, Eyinaya Abaribe, PDP-Abia, also applied to court to refund the N100 million bond earlier agreed to be given as part of Mr. Kanu’s bail condition.

Mr. Abaribe in his motion cited what he described as the invasion of Mr. Kanu’s residence on September 11, during which a confrontation occurred between IPOB supporters and the Nigerian Army.

According to the motion, Mr. Abaribe said Mr. Kanu has not been seen since the September clashes between soldiers and IPOB members.

“Since the stated visit of the Nigerian Army to the residence of the first defendant from September 11, 2017, the second respondent in this suit (Mr. Kanu) has not been seen in public, neither has he been reported as making any statement on any issue.”

“Since September 20, the reports have been that the federal government has proscribed IPOB, and declared it a terrorist organization.

“The activities of the Nigerian Army as affecting the second defendant are matters of state secret incapable of being unravelled by the applicant, which activities have put the second defendant out of the reach of the applicant, such that the applicant cannot reasonably be expected to produce the second defendant before this court.

“The applicant lacks capacity to produce the person stated by the first respondent (government) as a terrorist or a person who is of interest to the applicant,” Mr. Abaribe said.

Mr. Kanu’s whereabouts has been unknown since September 14 after the IPOB confrontation with the army. While his lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, says he is in the army’s custody, the army and other security agencies say he is not.

Meanwhile, IPOB has said there would be violent confrontation if the federal government fails to provide Mr. Kanu in court.

The group also warned the government not to provoke it into taking up arms by continually keeping Mr. Kanu.

“One outcome is guaranteed in all these, should Nigeria not produce our leader in court on the 17th of October 2017, there will be an inevitable confrontation on a scale the human mind cannot imagine, at a time and place of our choosing.

”By nature we are peace loving people, Nigeria should stop provoking us into armed conflict. They should bring our leader to Court”, Emma Powerful, the group’s spokesperson said in a statement on Monday.

More details later…

  • David Puff

    “One outcome is guaranteed in all these, should Nigeria not produce our leader in court on the 17th of October 2017, there will be an inevitable confrontation on a scale the human mind cannot imagine, at a time and place of our choosing ”, Emma Powerful, the group’s spokesperson said in a statement ;

    This is exactly the problem with IPOB and loyalists, they make threats without the wherewithal to translate into action.
    Ever wonder why other tribes in Nigeria don’t take them and words seriously ever again….

    • aboki

      Nigeria is bigger than any individuals no matter his or her position.
      The law should be applied accordingly as stipulated.
      We are watching with kininterest.
      Nigeria we hail thee !

    • AndyNwa

      At least they are still talking, isn’t that better? I think it is.

  • DAVID DOGO

    The Senator should be held responsible for the whereabouts of Kanu. You cannot surety someone who you cannot stick out your neck for, 100%.

    • Really

      If you know that the state is the first surety to the life and security of every citizen which they intentionally violated here ,then the obvious should be that they produce him.

  • Dazmillion

    Demented Buhari played into the hands of IPOB with his python dance thinking that will stop the agitation for self determination. You cannot spray bullet into a man house and still expect his surety to produce him in court. No court of Law will accept such actions as legal, meaning that his surety is free from his obligation to produce a man who might have been abducted or killed by pythons

    • concernednigerian

      Nigerian courts are different from those of Kenya. In Nigeria, central government put words into the mouths of judges.

  • Bright Henry

    I feel sorry for Enyinanya Abaribe. That’s all I will say for now.

  • Isaac Hunta

    Expired Country Nigeria is sinking

  • Kenny

    It’s a shame that Nigeria’s secret police, DSS doesn’t know Kanu’s whereabout. Could there be a conspiracy theory? Is his whereabout a “classified state secret” as Senator Abaribe has averred? The drama is becoming more interesting! !