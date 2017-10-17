Anambra 2017: Ekwueme, Peter Obi, Makarfi others campaign for PDP

Related News

A former Vice President, Alex Ekwueme, has solicited support for Oseloka Obaze, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, candidate in the November 18 governorship election in Anambra.

Mr. Ekwueme, a founding member of the party, who led other PDP chieftains including Ahmed Makarfi, its National Caretaker Committee Chairman, at the flag-off of the campaign in Onitsha on Monday, described Mr. Obaze as “the best for Anambra”.

Mr. Ekwueme described Anambra as the “home of PDP”, and recalled that the party, in 1999, won 19 out of 21 local government areas, three senatorial seats and 28 out of 30 State House of Assembly seats.

He said that Peter Obi’s victory, on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), in 2006, took the party to a “political wilderness”, saying that Mr. Obi won because of indiscipline and selfishness of PDP members.

“The good thing is that Obi is back to PDP to help rebuild the party; we are here today to reclaim what belongs to us,” he said.

Mr. Ekwueme urged the people to support the party’s candidate, Mr. Obaze, and his deputy, Chidi Onyemelukwe, to reclaim power and place the state in the national mainstream of governance.

In his remarks, Mr. Makarfi, who handed the party’s flag to Mr. Obaze, emphasised the need to reconcile aggrieved members.

He said that the PDP was a national party that was well positioned to solve the problems of Nigerians as it had never been known to differentiate along tribal or other sectional lines.

“There are many students today, who cannot pay their school fees; there are also many graduates who cannot get employed after school.

“We assure you that if elected, PDP will provide job opportunities and ensure quality education for everyone.

“The manifesto of Obaze will ensure massive development of the state and Anambra people will be happy. We want PDP members to close ranks to ensure victory for the party,” Mr. Makarfi said.

Also speaking, former governor of the state, Peter Obi, said that Mr. Obaze would perform creditably, if elected as governor on November 18.

“If you followed my campaign for Gov. Willie Obiano of APGA about four years ago, I promised to lead the campaign to vote him out, if he failed the people. That is what I am doing now,” he said.

Mr. Obi said that Mr. Obiano had so far received N409 billion, including internally generated revenue.

According to him, the aggregate amount is three times what Chris Ngige received in 34 months, yet built 199kms of roads.

The former governor said that he built many roads in the state, especially in Anambra North senatorial district, where Mr. Obiano hailed from.

He criticized Mr. Obiano for spending three years as governor without making any impact, especially in the areas of security and education.

On his part, Mr. Obaze said that the party’s mission was to take back Government House, Awka, and regretted that Anambra was broke “in spite of massive resources”.

He particularly regretted that Anambra, which used to be the first in the country in public examinations, had slipped to sixth position, while allowances given to old people had been stopped.

The PDP governorship candidate promised to hand power back to the people, and urged those who felt hurt by the outcome of the primary elections, to join him to unseat Obiano.

Other PDP top shots, who graced the flag-off, included Ben Obi, Secretary, PDP National Caretaker Committee; National Women Leader, Hadiza Yusuf; National Vice Chairman, South East, Austin Umahi, among others.

(NAN)