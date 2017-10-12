IPOB: Police/military joint operation recovers lethal weapons from Kanu’s residence – Police Commissioner

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu. [Photo credit: Daily Times Nigeria]
The Commissioner of Police in Abia State, Anthony Ogbizi, has said that lethal weapons, including petrol bombs and one double-barrel gun, were recovered during last Sunday’s raid of the residence of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Mr. Ogbizi said this on Thursday during an interaction with newsmen in Umuahia, adding that the items were recovered during a joint operation by security personnel in the state.

He said that the petrol bombs were found in buckets and incriminating documents and letters, concerning IPOB’s activities and plans, were also recovered during the raid.

He said that the raid was carried out based on an intelligence report, regarding the continued activities of some members of the group.

“We recovered many of Biafra’s insignia, staff of office and some of those items are being analysed,” Mr. Ogbizi said.

The police boss said that the operation also led to the arrest of one suspected member of IPOB.

He said that the team also discovered the telephone numbers of the group’s zonal coordinators, adding that all the communications between the leadership of the group and their collaborators would be thoroughly analysed.

Mr. Ogbizi said that a Biafran flag was also found hanging on a telecommunications mast in the area.

According to him, the police will ask the Nigeria Communications Commission to sanction any telecommunication company that allowed its mast to be used to hoist Biafran flags.

He said that the activities of IPOB in the Southeast were “stirring insurrection” and that security agencies would not fold their arms and watch the group foment violence in the country.

He said that members of the group allegedly set a police station and van ablaze in Aba, and also attacked a military patrol team in Umuahia.

The police chief said that similar joint operations would be carried out intermittently in Kanu’s residence, anytime they received intelligence report that offensive weapons were brought to the place.

He said that it was wrong to say that the military was taking over the duties of the police rather the action should be seen as a synergy between the two organisations to check security challenges.

Mr. Ogbizi said that he would not hesitate to invite the army anytime the security situation in the state grew beyond the capacity of the police.

(NAN)

  • Julius

    Like Tawanda go talk am, na lie. Those weapons and any increminating stuff were planted by the army..kanu has never seen a gun in his life..right Tawanda ?

    • 0tile

      I can’t believe what I am reading. I comment you for being honest in this particular incident, bro. Respect

      • Julius

        Maybe you need to read it again because I was being sarcastic. No mind bro Tawanda, he don miss road small. I’ll make a deal with you , stop insulting the Yorubas on everything UNLESS we deserves it ..which can happen sometimes,then I’ll leave you alone. Deal ? Respect !

      • Biafran 1967

        He’s a racist who is obsessed with Igbos and would never be honest in his life.

  • Okwy

    These allegations sound more like lies. Well, it was not unexpected. When you took your troop to his house, ransacked the whole place and even killed some of his members, you did not see anything, only for you to wake up one morning to assume you saw atomic bomb in his house (an after thought) because the world has started to protest. Don’t worry the world has already taken position while you go ahead deceiving yourselves.

  • Bassey Frank

    PLANTED! PLANTED!! PLANTED!!!

  • PureWater1985

    They planted the so-called lethal weapons by themselves and the army when they raided Kan’s residence last week.Liars.

  • tsunami1earthquake

    Haba! These security operatives are becoming clowns of the first order! You allegedly recovered a double-barrel gun and petrol bombs; and these are what you call LETHAL WEAPONS? If a simpleton had described these as lethal weapons, as characterized in today’s weapon characterizations, we would have forgiven his lack of knowledge. But the characterization, ‘lethal weapons’, coming from a police commissioner leaves a sour taste in the mouth.

    It appears this police commissioner has never seen weapons, in which case one would ask whether he is truly a policeman or where he trained as a policeman.

    These people would go to any length to make a point out of what is not a point. In any case, what is the truth that such ‘lethal weapons’ were even found in Kanu’s home?

    Mr. Police Commissioner, hunters everywhere use double-barrel guns; so one does not see any significance in your alleged finding. Please find another lie to tell in order to justify the proscription of IPOB which many countries have disagreed with.

  • Agba

    They should tell this story to MARINE.

  • FreeNigeria

    NPF and military are sooooooooo worthless, they call a double barrel gun a “Lethal weapon.” No wonder they can’t defeat Boko Haram and the police are utterly USELESS

  • Jon

    They should call it weapons of mass destruction. Clowns. Anything, I say, anything to paint a Referendum seeker as a terrorist. These lies cannot fly within the international community.

  • chinedu

    A bucket of petrol bomb? We hail the gallant troops for this wonderful discovery. Get on guys. Keep up the fantastic job. But where is the guy himself? Was he neutralized as we do with terrorists?

  • TAWANDA INCOMMUNICADO

    They recovered HRH Eze Kanu’s hunting double barrel rifle……..oh what a brave operation by very brave troops, they also encountered stones and toy water pistols belonging to Nnamdi’s little niece but the brave Nigerian troops prevailed.

    WHAT PHONEY ARMY !!