Army arrests 42 suspected robbers, kidnappers in South-east operation

The Nigerian Army said that it has arrested at least 42 suspected criminals a few weeks after the launch of the military exercise codenamed, “Operation Python Dance II” in the South-east region.

The operation, which began on September 15 in the five South-eastern states amid clashes, will end on October 14.

Launching of “Operation Ogbu Eke II’’ – “Python Dance II’’, in the region was designed to check violent criminals, agitation and other forms of criminalities.

The army said the suspected criminals were arrested for various crimes ranging from armed robbery, kidnapping, and cultism among others.

According to a Channels TV report, the suspects were handed over to Imo State police command by Hamza Bature, commander, 34 Artillery Brigade Obinze.

Mr. Bature, a brigadier-general, said officers of the command are poised to flush out criminal elements in the zone.

In his reaction, Chris Ezike, Commissioner of Police, Imo State, received the suspects and commended the army in the state for their contributions to fighting crime. He said the suspects would be prosecuted.

Weapons reportedly recovered from the suspects include six pump action weapons, 18 locally made weapons, two motorcycles, fake dollars and bullet cartridges.

Launching of the military exercise had led to series of debates about the current whereabouts of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, leader Nnamdi Kanu, who was last seen on September 14 when clashes occurred between members of his group and soldiers.