University don advocates N10bn collateral as condition for establishing private media outfit

Related News

A university Don, Chinyere Okunna, has advocated for N10 billion fix deposit as a condition for the establishment of private media outfit in the country.

Okunna, a lecturer with the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, made the suggestion in a paper she delivered at the beginning of 2017 Press Week of Anambra State Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) on Monday in Awka.

She said the money, which would serve as collateral, would help ensure that such media outfits operated in-line with the rules and regulations expected of a media organisations.

In the paper entitled: “Effective Media Role and Responsible Journalism Practice for a Successful Democratic Transition,” Mrs. Okunna, a professor, reviewed the challenges facing Nigeria media and proffered solutions to them.

According to her, if such media organisations fail to live up to their responsibilities, government will used the seed money to address the problem they created, including settling the entitlements of staff.

She lamented the level of rot in the media industry, attributing the problem to the ease with which people establish media outfits in the country.

Mrs. Okunna also noted that the level of propaganda and hate speeches being promoted by the media in the country, adding that unethical conducts had reached terrifying level.

She said journalists were being exposed to all forms of challenges and subjected to public ridicule as a result of the inability of some media owners to settle their (journalists) entitlements as at when due.

Mrs. Okunna called on journalists to always abide by the ethics of their profession.

She regretted that the traditional media sometimes engaged in unethical practices, and therefore called on the Nigeria Union of Journalists to address the problem.

Earlier, the Chairman, NUJ, Anambra State Council, Emmanuel Ifesinachi, said the Press Week was a period of stock-taking on the performance of journalists and practice of journalism in the state.

He said that the paper delivered by Mrs. Okunna was carefully selected to remind media practitioners of their responsibilities.

(NAN)