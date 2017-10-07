Army ‘arrests eight cult members, seize weapons’ during South East operation

Related News

The Nigerian Army has said that it has arrested at least eight suspected cult members, vandals and a drug dealer in the ongoing military operation, with the code name “Operation Python Dance II.”

The army made this known on Friday in a statement signed by Sagir Musa, Deputy Director, Army Public Relations and 82 Division spokesperson.

Mr. Musa, a colonel, said the suspected cultists have been handed over to the police for further interrogation.

The military exercise, which began on September 15 in the five South-eastern states amid clashes, will round off it operation on October 14.

Launching of the exercise had led to series of debate about the current whereabouts of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, leader Nnamdi Kanu, who was last seen on September 14 when clashes occurred between members of his group and soldiers.

According to the statement issued by the army, troops of Sector 2, during the operation in Obile community in the Ohaji Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State, raided a hideout of cult members and vandals, recovering three locally made single barrel guns and an AK 47 rifle, loaded with 15 rounds of ammunition.

In a related development, troops of 34 Brigade in Owerri arrested three suspected members of a cult group known as Degbam.

The suspects were identified as Onyewokechi Chiwuanya, Uchechi Agu and Esoro Chibuzor, who were all handed over to the Egbema Police Station for further interrogation.

“Patrols and raids on suspected criminal hideouts and confirmed flash-points across the South-East have been sustained during this period. This has denied criminals the freedom of action.

“Similarly, crisis prone areas such as Ohaji Egbema in Imo State, Aba, Ngwa and Umuahia areas of Abia State, Ogorude and Edda areas of Ebonyi and Cross River states have so far been stabilised. Mr. Musa said

“Due to regular patrols and search operations on confirmed criminal hideouts, some recovery of ammunition has been made. Following a tip-off, troops of 342 raided a criminal den and arrested four cultists in the Umukpo and Omoglogo villages in Ohuba community of the Ohaji Egbema LGA of Imo State. They have since been handed over to the police for further action,” he added.