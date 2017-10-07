Robbers kill Ebonyi University student

Related News

A final-year student of Business Education in Ebonyi State University(EBSU), Abakaliki, Chinedu Linus, has been shot dead by robbers at his hostel in Abakaliki, the state capital.

The gunmen numbering four also robbed the deceased and other students in the hostel of their money, laptops, handsets and other valuables, police said.

The deceased hailed from Ishiagu in Ivo Local government area of the state.

The robbers stormed the Lucky City Hostel of the deceased at Ishieke campus of the University at about 1:30 a.m. on Friday during a heavy downpour.

They used a ladder to gain entry into the fenced hostel located in a secluded area.

A witness, Eric John, who is 200-level student of Political Science in the University, said they were sleeping when they heard knocks at the gate.

He said Chindu Linus, who was the president of the hostel went out with a rod to know who was knocking.

“He was with a rod when he went out to defend himself. When he went out, they were asking him where the money is. Where is the money?

Where is the money? The next thing I heard was when they pushed him out and shot him. They collected his laptop and money, came to my own house and collected my N15,000 and two phones. The N15,000 they collected from me was given to me in my village by my parents because I travelled to my village to get some money for my feeding,” he said.

Governor David Umahi’s Special Adviser on Students’ Affairs, Onwe Gideon, who visited the hostel, expressed sadness at the killing.

He said the government had urged security agents to include the Lucky City hostel as one of security flashpoints which should be patrolled 24 hours.

The police spokesman, Loveth Odah, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, said the command had launched an investigation into the incident.