PHOTO NEWS: Anambra Governorship: Obiano launches re-election campaign

The Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, on Tuesday flagged off his re-election campaign with a laundry list of promises, including building a new airport and increasing the wages of civil servants.

Addressing the capacity crowd at the Alex Ekwueme Square in Awka, the state capital, Mr. Obiano said a bill to increase the workers’ salary is already before the state’s House of Assembly.

“For all civil servants, we have proposed a 15 per cent increment in salaries like we did in 2015 and once it is approved, your salaries will be increased,” Mr. Obiano said to deafening cheers from the crowd.

The governor added that a new airport would be completed in the state within the next four years, if re-elected.

“Soon, there will be no need for people to travel to Enugu and Port Harcourt to board flights,” he said.

“It will be done here in our own state, let’s go now and spread the news of Onye aghana nwanne ya (be your brother’s keeper) because this is our own state.”

Mr. Obiano, the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), will contest against 36 other candidates at the forthcoming gubernatorial election in Anambra State scheduled for November 18.

Other top contenders at the polls include Tony Nwoye of the All Progressives Congress (APC); Oliseloka Obazee of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP); and Osita Chidoka of the United Progressive Party (UPP).

At his campaign rally on Tuesday, Mr. Obiano said the party was poised to fulfill the wishes of its founder, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu, the late Biafran leader.

“The person to whom the task was initially given abandoned it and absconded to another place,” Mr. Obiano said, in apparent reference to Peter Obi, his predecessor who defected to the PDP after governing for eight years.

“It is this administration that drove away criminals and kidnappers from Anambra State. We are doing well in the area of education and we have put in place health insurance scheme for the poor and disabled so that they can have access to free health care. The governor has put in N200 million into this scheme.”

Mr. Obiano used the opportunity to also highlight his achievements in agriculture as well as in community development and empowerment.

“Anambra is not a state for god fathers. The era of godfather is dead. We are a state where leadership revolves around the people and their wishes,” he said.

“APGA will not fall. It is the pillar of the Igbo’s, a symbol of our political relevance in Nigeria. I thank you all for your support.

“What we today do in agriculture and will do tomorrow is going to be greater. We are now self sufficient in food production and we are growing in cassava, maize and yam production.

“The coming year will favour farmers. Form cooperatives and go to the commissioner for agriculture for support. We want our own cow and other animal farms. We export Ugu and onugbu to Europe and will do more.”

On businesses, the governor pledged to provide business support for small scale businesses and continue providing support for rural community development in the state.

