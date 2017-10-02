2019: South-east PDP supports zoning of President to Northern Nigeria

Former Vice President, Dr. Alex Ekwueme; South East Zonal PDP Chairman, Chief Austin Umahi; Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State; his Abia State counterpart; Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu; Deputy Governor of Ebonyi State; Dr. Kelechi Igwe; and the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, during a meeting of PDP Zonal Executive Committee at the Government House, Enugu, yesterday.
Former Vice President, Dr. Alex Ekwueme; South East Zonal PDP Chairman, Chief Austin Umahi; Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State; his Abia State counterpart; Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu; Deputy Governor of Ebonyi State; Dr. Kelechi Igwe; and the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, during a meeting of PDP Zonal Executive Committee at the Government House, Enugu, yesterday.

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the South-east geopolitical zone has endorsed the party’s zoning arrangement, which zoned the office of the President to the North and that of the National Chairman to the Southern part of Nigeria.

Rising from a meeting of the Zonal Executive Committee of the party held in Enugu, the South-east PDP reiterated its commitment to national unity and also reaffirmed the party’s earlier agreement on the zoning of party positions allotted to the South-east in respect of the forthcoming elective National Convention.

Presenting a communiqué after the meeting, which was well attended by party leaders namely: the former Vice President and founding member of the PDP, Alex Ekwueme; the governors of Enugu (Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi), Abia (Okezie Ikpeazu) and Ebonyi (David Umahi represented by his deputy); the Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu and other members of the National Assembly from the zone; the Party’s Caretaker Committee National Secretary, Ben Obi; Speakers of the State House of Assemblies and other principal officers; former governors; Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, and a host of others, the PDP South-east Vice Chairman, Austin Umahi, said that the zonal leadership of the party will support its candidate in Anambra State, Oseloka Obaze and his running mate, Chidi Onyemelukwe (nee Ekwueme).

The party equally mandated PDP South-east governors, the Zonal Vice Chairman and the National Assembly leaders from the zone to liaise with other geo-political zones in the country to reach an understanding in respect of the party’s next National Chairman.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.