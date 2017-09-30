Second Niger Bridge will be completed — Osinbajo

Related News

The Federal Government has reiterated its resolve to complete work on the Second Niger Bridge as well as other federal projects in the South-East zone.

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo gave the assurance during a funeral mass for late Roseline Ezinma Akabueze, the mother of Ben Akabueze, the Director-General, Budget Office, Abuja at St Gabriel Catholic Church, Ifitedunu, Anambra State.

Mr. Osinbajo explained that the government under President Muhammadu Buhari was committed to completing every federal project in the South East especially the Second Niger Bridge.

“President Buhari went to China to negotiate with them about the second Niger Bridge and East-West road,’’ he said.

He said everything had been put in place to ensure the completion of Enugu-Onitsha expressway.

Mr. Osinbajo urged the National Assembly to consider and accommodate all the federal projects during their deliberations on the budget.

He said that one of the cardinal principles of Buhari administration is fairness, which according to him has allowed every political zone the opportunity to benefit in his government.

Gov. Willie Obiano recalled that Ifitedunu community had benefited immensely from his administration, especially in the area of appointments.

Mr. Obiano urged the people to apply for the second phase of his N20 million community choose your project initiative, which had been geared towards developing every community simultaneously as well as empowering the youths.

Dignitaries present included the Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige, Minister for Budget and National Planning, Udoma Udo Udoma, and the Minister of Industry and Investment, Okey Enelama.