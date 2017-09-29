Governor suspends headmaster, seven teachers for absenteeism

Related News

Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi on Friday suspended Augustine Eze, Headmaster, Community Primary School, Amazu, Ishielu Local Government Area of the state and seven other teachers for absenteeism.

Mr. Umahi who paid an unscheduled visit to the school directed the suspended teachers to report to the Chairman of the local government, Mr Henry Eze.

He further directed that the council chairman should refer them to the Chairman of the state Universal Basic Education, UBEB, for more disciplinary actions.

He gave N300,000 cash to the 15 teachers present during the visit to change their wardrobe, expressing dissatisfaction with the way they dressed.

The governor engaged them in an academic exercise, drilling them in English Language and Mathematics.

He condemned the nonchalant attitude of some civil servants in Ebonyi and warned that the State Government would no longer tolerate the conduct of workers who were not committed to the duties.

“It is very unfortunate the way and manner some of our civil servants do their jobs without passion.

“We have called for change in our attitude to and perception of what we refer to as government property.

“It is absurd that pupils will be in the school and the school headmaster and teachers will brazenly be absent.

“We shall not take this anymore and the headmaster and the absentee teachers are hereby suspended.

“They are directed to report to the chairman of the local government area who will take them to the UBEB chairman; they must be transferred after serving their suspension,” Umahi said.

He urged the teachers present during his visit to double their efforts and use the money he gave them to buy new clothes and look neat and smart before their pupils.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the elated teachers and pupils chanted solidarity songs as the convoy of the governor left the school.

(NAN)