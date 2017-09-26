Adamawa Assembly dissolves standing committees

Related News

The Speaker of Adamawa House of Assembly, Kabiru Mijinyawa, has announced the dissolution of the House Standing Committees.

Mr. Mijinyawa made the announcement during plenary on Tuesday, where he also announced a new sitting arrangement for members based on the emergence of new principal officers.

The house had during Monday’s plenary passed Vote of No Confidence on some of its principal officers, which led to removal of the Deputy Speaker, Majority Leader, Deputy Majority Leader, Chief Whip and Minority Leader.

The new Majority Leader, Hassan Barguma (APC-Hong), told journalists that the new change was to make the house vibrant and effective in discharging its responsibilities as regards lawmaking and oversight functions.

Mr. Barguma said that the change would also ensure harmonious relationship between the APC-dominated house with the party in the state, as well as the executive.

“We noticed that the house was drifting and after investigation, we found out that with the exception of the Speaker, most principal officers were culpable and we decided to remove them.

“We spared the speaker because he is a gentleman and has listening ears but was misled by bad advisers (principal officers) who we insisted should go.”

Abdurrahman Abubakar (APC-Mubi)) said 17 of the 25 lawmakers passed vote of no confidence removing the principal officers, adding that the electorate should expect vibrant legislation from the house.

He added that “the electorate have been complaining that the house is not vibrant and looks more like rubber stamp.

“But from now on, I want to assure the electorate of a vibrant assembly.”

(NAN)