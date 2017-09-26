Enugu sets up committee on conversion of waste to energy

Related News

The Enugu State government has concluded arrangement for the utilization of the enormous waste generated in the state for the production of electricity and fertilizers.

Briefing journalists on the outcome of the State Executive Council meeting held at the Government House, Enugu, the Commissioner for Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority, said the Council deliberated extensively on the matter and considered a proposal from Serene Green Field and Portland Waste to Energy “to partner Enugu State government in the management and waste disposal and ultimately to grow the waste and management to the extent to which we can produce power and fertilizer from it”.

The commissioner explained that the Council also considered the utilization of its coal deposits for the generation of additional electricity for residents and businesses in the state.

He said that this is in line with the report from the former managing director of Nigeria Coal Corporation on the proposal for partnership between the state and the Saldin Planti Engineering Group from Italy.

Mr. Aroh further informed journalists that the Council also discussed the proposed construction of judges’ quarters and a befitting Banquet Hall for the state.

He stated that the existing facility located at the Governor’s Lodge has become outdated and inadequate for present day events, adding that the erection of a new one would add value to the state.

Equally approved was a memo on collaboration between the state government and the Olusegun Obasanjo Foundation for the procurement of hearing aids for people with hearing impairment in Enugu State.

This, according to him, was based on the current administration’s laudable decision towards carrying everybody along irrespective of status.

The Council further approved over N24m for the construction of a High Court Complex at Awhum in Ojebe Ogene Development Centre in Udi Local Government Area, as well as the construction of two culverts and the one-kilometre failed portion of road pavement at Awgu Main Town to ease the difficulties being experienced by people of the area.

He explained that the construction of the latter was in fulfillment of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s promise when he made an on-the-spot assessment of the failed facilities.

Other approval made by the Council includes the award of contract for the renovation and repainting of roads and signs in all major streets of Enugu metropolis.