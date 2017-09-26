Anambra election: I am the candidate with no godfather – Chidoka

Related News

The candidate of the United Progressive Party, UPP, in the forthcoming gubernatorial election in Anambra State, Osita Chidoka, on Monday described himself as a candidate without a godfather in the state.

Mr. Chidoka spoke while receiving a delegation of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, and a civil society group, the Anambra Consensus Project (ACP), at his country home in Obosi.

“I have no godfather but the Almighty God and the people, and my guiding principle has been that of total surrender to the will of God and commitment to the ordinary people, whose mandate I now bear,” Mr. Chidoka said.

“I pledge not to let the people of Anambra down.”

Mr. Chidoka is contesting for the governorship ticket alongside Willie Obiano, the incumbent and candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA; Tony Nwoye of the All Progressives Congress, APC; and Oseloka Obaze of the Peoples’ Democratic Party, PDP, among others.

Responding to Mr. Chidoka, the Anambra State chairman of CAN, Tim Okpala, said citizen’s voice must count in the elections, adding that as a non-government and non-partisan platform, the association was committed to a credible, peaceful, and hitch free election in Anambra state.

The ACP President, Emeka Eze, said the delegation was at Mr. Chidoka’s home to pray with him and encourage him ahead of the election.

“We want a very hitch-free election devoid of violence, frictions and fetish activities,” said Mr. Eze.

“We will continue to commit the entire process into God’s hand so that His will prevails in the end,” he said.

Mr. Emeka said both CAN and the ACP have set up structures in all the 326 electoral wards and 57 major markets across the state for continuous advocacy for credible, free and fair election.

“We want a very credible process where only the votes of the people will count. We no longer want a situation where a few persons decide the fate of the entire people,” he said.

“We are therefore working hard to ensure that the people come out to vote and that their votes count, so that they will have the opportunity of electing the governor of their choice.”

Both groups also disclosed of their plans to conduct a ratings-based public debate for the governorship candidates and their running mates to allow them present their manifesto and programmes to the electorates.