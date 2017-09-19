Ohanaeze warns govt against obtaining ‘frivolous’ court order on IPOB

Related News

The prominent Igbo organisation, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has warned courts in Nigeria not to allow themselves be used in undermining the democratic process by granting ‘frivolous’ orders against the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB.

The Ohanaeze, in a statement released Monday night and signed by the President General, John Nwodo, alleged that it has credible intelligence that the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, has ”secretly approached courts to obtain an order to designate IPOB as a terrorist group.”

The Ohanaeze boss claimed that such move is not only illegal but aimed at furthering the harassment and intimidation of Igbo youth who have been pursuing their constitutionally guaranteed fundamental human rights.

Ohanaeze said it has despatched letters to courts to be wary of such moves as it is capable of aggravating the frayed nerves and disrupting the genuine moves Ohanaeze and critical Igbo leaders are making to bring peace in the South-east.

Although the Ohanaeze has opposed the declaration of IPOB as a terrorist group, it was part of the decision reached by South-east governors to proscribe the pro-Biafran group.

Lawyers have argued that unlike the military, the Attorney General is empowered to declare a group a terrorist organisation based on the instructions of the president after securing a court order.

The military are currently carrying out an exercise in the South-east aimed at curtailing the activities of IPOB and criminals in the region.