Appeal Court constitutes Enugu State Election Tribunals

The President of the Court of Appeal, Zainab Bulkachuwa, has constituted two separate Election Petition Tribunals for the 2015 governorship, state and National Assembly elections in Enugu State.

This was made known in a statement was signed by the Secretary of the tribunal, A. C. Adedeji, on Monday in Enugu.

The President of the Court of Appeal advised all aggrieved parties and, or, their respective counsels, to file their documents at the Registry of the Tribunal at the High Court Justice Complex, Enugu.

“These panels are saddled with the responsibility of handling petitions that will emanate from the 2015 general elections in the state,” the statement said.

On the list of the tribunal members, a top official at the court sitting in Enugu who preferred anonymity, said the names were not disclosed for “obvious reasons”.

(NAN)