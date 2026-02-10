The Akwa Ibom State Government has shifted the second-term mid-term break for the 2025/2026 academic session by one week to allow pupils and students to participate in the nationwide measles-rubella immunisation.

The measles-rubella immunisation campaign is part of a nationwide effort to protect children from vaccine-preventable diseases and boost routine immunisation coverage across the country.

Officials in Akwa Ibom said the state had recorded about 1.3 million vaccinations as of midday on Monday, 9 February.

In a circular dated 9 February and signed by the Commissioner for Education, Ubong Umoh, the ministry said the break earlier scheduled for 12 and 13 February has been moved to 19 and 20 February.

The directive applies to all public and private primary, secondary and technical schools across the state.

According to the ministry, the adjustment became necessary to align the school calendar with the fixed timeline for the vaccination exercise and ensure that no child in Akwa Ibom is denied access to immunisation within the school system.

While expressing regret over any inconvenience the sudden change may cause, the ministry said the decision was taken in the overriding interest of public health and child welfare.

“All concerned stakeholders are advised to take note and adhere strictly,” the commissioner said