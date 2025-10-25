Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has ordered an immediate assessment and repair of potholes across the Uyo metropolis following a PREMIUM TIMES report.

This newspaper reported on Wednesday how potholes have resurfaced in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, once reputed for its quality road network.

In that report, PREMIUM TIMES listed the worst-affected areas to include both lanes of Atiku Abubakar Avenue by the flyover, Oron Road by Nyong Essien, Nwaniba, Ibom Plaza, and the highbrow Ewet Housing Estate, where potholes litter the roads, forcing motorists to swerve dangerously.

Other affected areas include Udoette Street and Park Road in Itam, where previously smooth lanes now have water-filled potholes, forcing drivers to drive on pedestrian walkways.

This newspaper had also queried the quality of jobs executed by contractors and the supervision by the Ministry of Works and Fire Service, as most of the roads failed less than a year after repairs were carried out.

Frustrated by the deplorable situation, some residents had taken to social media, particularly Facebook, to call for government action. Many described the Akwa Ibom Roads and Other Infrastructure Maintenance Agency (AKROIMA)—a parastatal under the Ministry of Works responsible for fixing potholes and other failed sections—as existing only on paper.

A former spokesperson to then-Governor Godswill Akpabio (now Senate President), Usoro Usoro, described potholes as a “blessing” in the state.

In a satirical article, Mr Usoro said the “Kingdom of Akwa Ibom” is ruled by the ever-working King Eno, whom he described as a visionary leader so focused on development that he sometimes forgets “the humble potholes beneath his throne.”

“But calm down. Potholes are not bad. The only negative is that they murdered AKROIMA. Still, relax. Potholes here are not yet ditches or even ravines. In many cases, potholes are good for democracy. They provide free swimming season for the poor,” Mr Usoro wrote on Facebook.

We are aware of the potholes – Akwa Ibom govt

Barely 72 hours after the PREMIUM TIMES’ report, Governor Eno ordered a detailed assessment of potholes and failed portions of roads within Uyo metropolis for immediate intervention.

The Commissioner for Information, Aniekan Umanah, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

“The State Government is aware of the potholes that have appeared on some roads as a result of the heavy and prolonged rainfall in recent weeks,” Mr Umanah said.

“Government wishes to assure members of the public that, as the rains subside, rehabilitation work will begin in earnest to ensure proper and durable reconstruction of the affected portions,” he added.

He stated, “Desilting of drainages and clearing of blocked water channels will also commence in various parts of Uyo to reduce flooding and prevent further damage to road infrastructure.” He appealed to residents and motorists to be patient as the Ministry of Works takes steps to address the situation.