A lawmaker in the Edo House of Assembly, Richard Edosa, has identified traditional institutions and churches as major contributors to maternal and infant mortality in Nigeria.

Mr Edosa, a medical doctor and a Labour Party member representing Oredo West State Constituency, also highlighted lack of knowledge and medical quackery as significant factors driving the alarming rates of mortality among mothers and infants.

He made the remarks when a delegation of the National Population Commission (NPC) led by Edo Federal Commissioner Tony Aiyejina visited the Deputy Speaker of the Assembly, Maria Oligbi-Edeko, on Thursday in Benin.

The NPC’s visit was to inform the lawmakers of the 2024 Verbal and Social Autopsy (VASA) programme aimed at reducing preventable deaths and the ongoing e-birth registration in the state.

According to Edosa, who chairs the House Committee on Health, childbirth complications claim the lives of 158 women daily due to delays caused by reliance on non-medical advice from churches and traditional practices.

“When an expectant woman is told a baby is not well-positioned for delivery, some women seek prayers or rituals. By the time they return, it’s often too late,” he said.

He commended the NPC’s e-birth registration initiative and emphasised the need for accurate data to protect children aged 0-5 years from complex diseases and ensure better planning.

The lawmaker assured of the House’s readiness to support the Commission in achieving its goals, noting that data collection was critical for national development and resource allocation.

Earlier, the NPC commissioner, Mr Aiyejina explained that the e-registration programme would provide children under five with National Identification Numbers and birth certificates without any charges.

He revealed that the programme, already active in other states, faced a delay in Edo due to the recent governorship election but would run until 31 December 2024.

Mr Aiyejina called on lawmakers to use their constituencies to create awareness about the registration and highlighted its benefits for education, healthcare, and social services.

The commissioner provided details of the NPC’s ongoing 2024 Verbal and Social Autopsy programme, which investigates the root causes of deaths among children under five and women of reproductive age across the country.

