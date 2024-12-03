Seplat Energy JV on Tuesday denied encroaching on land belonging to Abigborodo and Obotie communities in Warri North and Sapele Local Government Area in Delta State.

A statement from Stanley Opara, the manager of corporate Communications, External Affairs and Social Performance in Benin, described the accusations as baseless and untrue.

Mr Opara said that Seplat host communities in the area were Ugbukurusu and Sapele-Okpe and not Abigborodo and Obotie communities.

“On 28 November 2024, our attention was drawn to a media report indicating that there was a protest by the Abigborodo and Obotie communities, where they accused Seplat of illegally encroaching on their land.

“This claim is untrue and unfounded. The host communities for Se plat’s operations in that area are Ugbukurusu and Sapele-Okpe communities

“With the enactment of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) and the associated benefits derived therefrom, these communities started laying false claims to the entire area hosting Seplat’s facilities in Sapele Field, within OML 41.

“The records handed over by the Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited to Seplat upon acquisition of the asset did not show these communities to be host communities in this area.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“Their names do not form part of the host communities handed over to Seplat by SPDC,” Mr Opara said.

According to Seplat, the PIA has spurred false claims from Abigborodo and Obotie communities

Seplat asserted that it had never acquired land from Abigborodo or Obotie for its operations.

The company also highlighted its Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) approvals from the Federal Ministry of Environment.

The statement noted that the protesters had requested a mediation meeting at the Delta State Ministry of Oil and Gas on 28 November 2024.

READ ALSO: Senate considers probing Port Harcourt refinery operation

“However, while Seplat and Sapele-Okpe representatives attended, the protesting communities failed to appear, choosing instead to stage a protest and disrupt operations,” Mr Opara said.

Mr Opara reiterated Seplat’s commitment to abiding by laws and pursuing peaceful resolutions.

According to him, the company assured that it will maintain its focus on responsible operations and lawful engagement with all stakeholders.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

