Suspected internet fraudsters have allegedly shot a collaborator over a disagreement on the sharing of N94 million proceeds from an online scam.

The incident reportedly occurred on Sunday at Okhoro Road in Egor Local Government Area of Edo State.

The victim reportedly drove in his SUV, when the gunmen who drove in another vehicle accosted him.

A source said the gunmen ordered him out of his car and shot him at close range.

The source described the victim as “Aza Man”, a code name used by Internet fraudsters for a person who provides bank account for receiving proceeds of Internet fraud.

According to the source, the “Aza man” ran into the trouble after he reneged on agreement with other members of the syndicate on the sharing formula for the N94 million realised from a scam.

“While the Aza man was promised a certain percentage of the amount upon the payment, he refused and instead retained the fund to himself.

“He refused to share with the group,” the source said.

The police spokesperson in Edo, Moses Yamu, on Tuesday, confirmed the shooting to the News Agency of Nigeria.

He said the police were investigating the shooting.

Mr Yamu, a superintendent of police, said the victim was receiving medical treatment at a hospital in the state.

