The Rivers State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has elected Tony Okocha, its former Caretaker Committee chairperson, as the substantive chairperson.

Mr Okocha was elected at the party’s Delegates’ Congress held on Saturday in Port Harcourt.

He was elected alongside other State Working Committee members to run the affairs of the party for four years.

Adoye Omale, who represented the party’s national secretariat, presided over the congress, which was conducted through voice vote.

It was supervised by the State Resident Electoral Commissioner in Rivers, Joseph Alalibo.

In a speech, the National Vice Chairperson, South-south, Victor Giadom, commended the delegates for their peaceful conduct.

Mr Giadom said that the peaceful conduct of the congress demonstrated that Rivers APC “is united and indivisible”.

He called on the members to support the new executive to move the party forward.

In an acceptance speech, Mr Okocha said that the congress has proven that the APC is united and peaceful.

He said that with the mandate given to him and other executive members, the party would take over governance in Rivers in 2027.

He said: “I’m sure you are seeing the indices and the variables already. Those who said APC cannot conduct elections lied.

“APC will conduct and win elections and be in charge of government in Rivers.

“Our business with you supporting us is to ensure that we root out a rudderless government in Rivers.

“By 2027, God keeping us alive, we will have election in Rivers and our target, with you, is to help us so that APC takes the reign of governance.

“From the State and National Assembly, Local Government Areas and Governorship elections, APC will win in Rivers and also ensure that we return the hero of our time, President Bola Tinubu.

“Let me again use this opportunity to say to Nigerians that we are on course.

“APC is on course in Nigeria. I’m sure you have watched or you have heard what has happened at the Port Harcourt Refinery some days ago.

“So, this is a tip of the iceberg that you will begin to see,” Mr Okocha said.

Other positions filled during the congress were the deputy chairmanship, state secretary, publicity secretary, state auditor, state women leader, youth leader, legal adviser and zonal leaders for the three senatorial districts of Rivers.

(NAN)

