The Senate on Thursday held a valedictory session in honour of the late former Senate President, Joseph Wayas.

Mr Wayas served as a presiding officer in the upper chamber from 1979 to 1983, during the administration of Shehu Shagari, Nigeria’s first democratically elected president.

He passed away on 30 November 2021 in London at the age of 80 after a prolonged illness. The late senate president was born on 21 May 1941.

Mr Wayas, who hailed from Cross River State, will be buried this weekend, three years after his demise.

Valedictory session

The valedictory session was led by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

Senators paid tributes to the late senate president, highlighting his contributions to the development of the South-south region and the country at large.

Mr Akpabio, while reflecting on the legacy of the late senate president, described him as a “trailblazer who brought glamour and candour to the legislature after years of military rule.”

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

He said Mr Wayas believed in the unity of Nigeria and advocated that Nigerians should remain as one to achieve long-term goals for the country.

“He was a believer in one Nigeria, who said Nigeria must remain one to achieve long-term goals,” he added.

Mr Akpabio recounted the challenges faced by legislators in the Second Republic in rebuilding the system after years of military governance.

The Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, highlighted how the late senate president was content with his wealth.

“Most of the politicians of that era served selflessly and didn’t see any need to amass wealth by soiling their names with corruption.

“He was a pan-Nigerian who could speak all the major languages. He didn’t amass wealth by stealing public funds. He could have done so if he wished because there was no EFCC, ICPC or any other anti-graft agency to go after him,” Mr Jibrin added

The Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, also eulogised the late senate president for his contributions to the development of South-south, Nigeria and the entire country.

Seriake Dickson (PDP, Bayelsa West), who spoke on behalf of senators from South-south, described the late senate president as a great family man and a servant of the people.

“He was a great family man, a great servant of the people and a serving man in his lifetime.

“There’s no doubt that in his lifetime he gave his very best. He had an opportunity to preside in this chamber in the Second Republic, an assignment he carried on with dignity to the best of his ability. He led the South-south Assembly,” he said.

Mr Dickson said the late senate president helped former President Shagari stabilise his government.

“In 1979, I don’t believe that anyone here in this chamber was his contemporary in the Senate, but that is not to say that we are not aware and we do not know of his records of service in the best tradition of the people of the South-south.

“There’s no doubt that he stabilised with his colleagues, the government of President Alhaji Sheu Shagari who also ran an inclusive government in carrying out all our people along.”

Agom Jarigbe (PDP, Cross River North) said the late senate president was a statesman and many people in Cross River State liked him.

“Joseph Wayas was a statesman in his class. At home, he was a homeboy with the people. The people believed in him. He was always sure of the next elections because he rendered service to the people.

“In Cross River State, he remains a legend among politicians. In Nigeria, he was a nationalist. Because he was a nationalist he decided to speak all languages. He was fluent in Yoruba, Hausa and Igbo. He was a philanthropist in all ramifications. People that benefited from him are testimony,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

