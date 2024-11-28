Magistrates in Cross River State embarked on a three-day warning strike on Wednesday over alleged poor welfare and other conditions of service.
This is contained in a statement jointly signed by Godwin Onah, Cross River Chairperson of Magistrates Association of Nigeria, and Solomon Abuo, Secretary, in Calabar on Wednesday.
The magistrates said the strike would not cease until the Cross River State Government met their demands.
They said the government had failed to implement their promotions and see to their overall welfare and working environment.
The magistrates had issued a communique on 5 November, after their general meeting, where they presented eight demands to the state government.
“Furthermore, sequel to our letter to the Governor of Cross River State dated 11 November where the notice of strike was extended to Friday, 22 November to enable the State Government to attend to our demands, and having failed to do so till date, we hereby issue this bulletin.
“In line therefore, with our congress resolution to proceed on a warning strike, three days warning strike is hereby declared by the state chapter of the Magistrates.
“This action in the first instance will be effective from 6 a.m. of Wednesday, 27 November to Friday, 29 November.
“If the state government fails to meet our demands, an indefinite strike shall be embarked upon until all our demands are fully met,” the magistrates said.
The magistrates earlier in the month issued a seven-day ultimatum to the state government to promote their colleagues who have remained stagnant since 2015.
They also decried the payment of N15,000 as monthly imprest to magistrates in the state compared to magistrates in neighbouring states who receive between N200,000 and N250,000 monthly.
While also demanding the rehabilitation of magistrate courts across the state, the Magistrates Association of Nigeria condemned the government for the non-provision of official vehicles to its members.
It further demanded immediate implementation of promotion and regularisation of magistrates in the state with necessary financial benefits across all cadres as well as the payment of all accrued arrears.
(NAN)
