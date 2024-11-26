Edo State Government says it has ordered an immediate review of the state’s Electronic Governance (e-governance) Platform initiated by the previous administration for breach of data and control.

The state government disclosed this on Tuesday via a Government Special Announcement by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Musa Ikhilor.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the announcement was a reaction to an allegation that the new government had suspended the digital innovation initiated by Godwin Obaseki’s administration.

The SSG said the review became necessary following a discovery that the entire e-governance platform was being run and operated from the backend by unknown non-state actors.

According to him, no one within the entire public service of Edo has administrative control of the platform.

Mr Ikhilor urged all officials and staff of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to continue to work on the e-governance platform, pending the outcome of the review.

“This statement is to also dismiss as untrue, some reports in a section of the social media that the state government has shut down the platform.

“This is considered a serious data security threat as it has placed the entire governance structure of the state at the mercy of non-state actors or so-called consultants.

“This, therefore, calls for an urgent need to review the process.

“In the light of the foregoing and in order to remedy this clear and present danger, the Governor of Edo State, Monday Okpebholo has ordered the immediate review of the entire e-governance platform.

“This is to enable the state government to gain total administrative control of the platform and restore institutional memory of government, which the current platform lacks.

“All officials and staff of MDAs are to continue to work on the e-governance platform pending the outcome of ongoing review,” Mr Ikhilor said.

Obaseki reacts

But in a counter-reaction, Mr Obaseki through his media aide, Crusoe Osagie, described the statement as “shameless excuses”.

According to Mr Osagie, “We read with surprise and deep disappointment the ridiculous statement by SSG, Umar Musa Ikhilor, where he laboriously attempted to justify the illogical shutdown of the platform.”

He said the decision by the current administration to revert the state’s civil service operations back to paper files to run the government was irrational.

“This irrational decision is not only shameful and regressive, but also an insult to the sensibilities of Edo workers and the people of the state.

“It further exposes the government’s cluelessness and lack of the depth and knowledge required for effective governance and administration in the 21st century.

“The platform is operated by the Edo ICT Agency, a parastatal under the Edo State Ministry of Digital Economy, with the support of consultants, to ensure efficient system for government processes and operations,” Mr Osagie said.

(NAN)

