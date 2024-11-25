Some members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Cross River State on Monday protested against alleged plans by the national secretariat to reinstate the sacked state Chairperson of the PDP, Venatius Ikem.
The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the protesters who stormed the PDP secretariat in Calabar were from the state’s wards and local government chapters.
Armed with placards of various inscriptions, the protesters threatened to leave the party if the removed Mr Ikem was reinstated.
Some of the placards read: “Ikem must go”, “All wards and local government chapters reject Vena”, “The decision of Cross River State Working Committee is the best for the party”, among others.
|
Led by the Calabar Municipality Chairperson of the PDP, Bassey Asuquo, the protesters said Mr Ikem’s removal was the best thing to have happened to the party in recent times.
Mrs Asuquo said Mr Ikem, as the party chairperson, stagnated the growth of the party in Cross River.
“We are here because of the going on in the party. We, the chapter leadership across the state, are in support of anything, including the removal of anyone, that will make the party grow.
“The national secretariat should let Ikem go for the good of the party in Cross River. If Ikem is not removed, we will leave the party for him,” he said.
Dennis Ikiri, the deputy state chairperson of the party, who received the protesters, assured them that the right thing would be done to grow the party.
Mike Ojisi, the PDP spokesperson in the state, said, “We want Jonah to be removed from the boat for it not to sink”.
READ ALSO: Federal allocation to Rivers, Okpebholo’s suspension of civil service recruitment, other stories from South-south
It would be recalled that the State Working Committee of the party had two weeks ago removed Mr Ikem over allegations of financial misappropriation, high-handedness and ineptitude.
However, Mr Ikem described his removal as unconstitutional and threatened legal action.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999