Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State has appealed to labour unions in the state to shelve their planned industrial action over the non-implementation of the new minimum wage.

Mr Otu said his administration remained committed to the implementation of the new wage of N70,000 recently signed into law by President Bola Tinubu.

He made the appeal during the 5th edition of the State Solemn Assembly, which was held Saturday night at U.J. Esuene Stadium, Calabar.

Represented by the Deputy Governor, Peter Odey, the governor said his government would continue to prioritise the welfare of workers in the state.

It could be recalled that labour unions in the state issued notice on Wednesday of a two-day warning strike scheduled to begin at midnight Sunday.

The unions attributed the planned action to the breakdown of negotiations between it and the government.

Organised labour threatened that after the warning strike, industrial action would continue with a nationwide strike on 1 December.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“I appeal to the leadership of organised labour and all affiliates of the NLC (Nigeria Labour Congress) and TUC (Trade Union Congress) to suspend their planned strike.

“I enjoin them to support the government in the quest to improve the lots of our people,” Mr Otu said.

He urged the people of Cross River to continue supporting and praying for the administration to achieve its ‘People First’ mantra.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

