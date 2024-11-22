The Chairperson of the Committee set up by Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State to recover government vehicles, Kelly Okungbowa, on Friday declared over 200 vehicles missing.

He stated that the committee had within 24 hours recovered three vehicles in a private residence in Benin.

Mr Okungbowa, who spoke to reporters on the success of the committee’s assignment, said within 24 hours three vehicles including one Hilux van and two Toyota Hiace buses have been recovered.

He disclosed that in one of the Toyota Hiace buses, the committee recovered some palliatives which were meant to have been distributed to Edo people.

The chairperson added that the palliatives included bags of garri and rice.

He appealed for more information from members of the public, adding that it was the information earlier obtained that led to the recovery of the three vehicles.

Mr Okungbowa assured whistleblowers that a handsome reward awaits them provided their information were correct and verifiable.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“Yesterday, we were inaugurated, we promised to follow the law to carry out the mandate of Mr Governor which is to recover all missing government vehicles in private hands.

READ ALSO: Court orders Enugu govt to pay man N55m for illegal demolition of his shops

“We are glad to inform the people of Edo State that we have recorded success within 24 hours of our inauguration.

“I am glad to announce to you that we have recovered one Hilux and two Toyota Hiace buses in private custody.

“We assure Edo people and the State Government that we are going to do the job to the best of our ability. We will make sure we recover all the stolen vehicles.

“This is not private property but the property of Edo citizens and it is not good for a private individual to steal government property,” he said.

He appealed to former government officials and other citizens holding back government vehicles to return them within 48 hours.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

