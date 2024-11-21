The Senate Caucus of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says the candidate of the party in the last governorship election in Edo State, Asuerinme Ighodalo, won the election.

Leader of the caucus, Abba Moro, stated this while addressing journalists after the Caucus meeting at the National Assembly Complex, Abuja, on Wednesday.

The election was held on 21 September.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Monday Okpebholo, as the winner of the election having scored the highest votes.

INEC subsequently issued a certificate of return to Mr Okpebholo, a senator, and he has since been sworn in as governor of the state.

But Mr Moro, who is the Senate Minority Leader, insisted that the PDP’s mandate was stolen in the state and vowed that the party would work hard to retrieve its mandate.

“Well, everybody is worried for the Nigerian democracy and INEC has taken notes here and there over the conduct of the election. But every failure is a lesson for future adventures.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“We sincerely hope that we work hard like in Edo state where the mandate of the PDP was stolen. We will work hard to make sure that the people’s mandate is restored where it doesn’t happen, like I said, failure is a mechanism for future success,” he said.

Ganduje’s comment

The caucus also responded to a comment by the National Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Ganduje, that the ruling party would soon take over all the South-west states.

The APC is currently ruling four of the six South-west states – Lagos, Ogun, Ondo and Ekiti.

The PDP is in power in Oyo and Osun States.

Mr Moro, who represents Benue South Senatorial District, said the leadership of the PDP would ensure it retains the states in subsequent elections.

“The PDP has taken note of that statement, and we have a government in Osun state now, and we want to retain that position,” he said.

PDP Crisis

The senate minority leader said the leadership of the PDP is striving hard to return the party to its winning days.

“Damagun is the acting chairman of PDP. The PDP is not just about Damagun. The PDP is about members of the PDP. We are working round the clock to make sure that PDP gets back to its winning ways. When we were winning as PDP, other political parties were losing.

“So, what is this brouhaha about PDP losing the election? It is painful to lose the election, no doubt about it. But as I said, it is a common axiom that if you fail today and you are able to stand up, you strategise to win tomorrow.

READ ALSO: Police arrest aide to PDP chieftain Ladi Adebutu

“And so, whatever we have lost today as PDP, we are working hard, and part of the working hard is the meeting that the caucus has held today to strategise towards ensuring that we do not lose future elections, including the election in Osun state,” Mr Moro said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

