The Senate on Wednesday directed its Committee on Works to invite the Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, and other top officials over the failure to complete the rehabilitation of Odukpani-Itu Highway, in Cross-River State.

The resolution was sequel to a motion jointly sponsored by Asuquo Ekpeyong (APC, Cross-River South) and Ekong Sampson (PDP, Akwa-Ibom South).

Mr Ekpeyong, while presenting his motion, said the road which is a major highway that connects many cities, including Itu in Akwa Ibom State, has been deteriorating for many years and that it is affecting economic viability of the state.

The senator said aside from linking major cities, the highway also leads to tourist centres such as the Obudu Mountain Resort and the Agbokim Waterfalls.

He said it also serves as an evacuation corridor for the supply of solid minerals across the South-south and Sout-east regions from quarries in Cross River State, as well as for the Calabar Port, which is strategically important as a bulk cargo port for petroleum products being conveyed to the North-central and North-east regions of Nigeria.

Mr Ekpeyong urged the Senate to mandate the works ministry to ensure completion of the road as soon as possible for easy movement of people and goods.

On his part, Mr Sampson lamented the poor state of the road and how it is affecting commuters and the economy of the two states.

He urged his colleagues to support the motion in order to ensure that the road is completed.

Senators who spoke in support of the motion include the Anambra North Senator, Victor Umeh (LP, Anambra Central) and Seriake Dickson (PDP, Bayelsa West).

Mr Dickson said the rehabilitation of the highway will boost the economy of Cross-River and Akwa-Ibom States.

Many senators voted in support of the motion when it was put to vote by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

