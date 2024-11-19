The Cross River State Government says it is planning to generate about 120MW from combined sources in a bid to ensure steady and reliable power supply across the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Power, Eka Wiliams, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Calabar on Tuesday.

The commissioner listed the sources of energy as Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), hydro, windmills, biomass, and solar.

He said that the target would be realised within one to two years.

Mr Williams said the state already had two power plants with a combined installed capacity of 49MW.

He said that the government had concessioned the plant at Tinapa, which has an installed capacity of 26MW.

Mr Williams added that the government was finalising discussions with an investor to take over the other plant (23MW) at the Parliamentary area of Calabar.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“Nobody is happy with the current situation of power supply across the county, and Cross River is not exempted.

“It is in this regard that we want to commend the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission for allowing states to generate their own power.

“As such, the Government of Cross River is working to isolate itself from the national grid by investing more in its own power generation.

“Aside the 26MW and 23MW that we are working to make functional, we are also working with some partners in the area of renewable energy.

“Cross River is also proposing a wind turbine at Akamkpa, a biomass waste dump, windmill, hydro and CNG.

“We plan 10MW waste in Calabar, 5MW CNG at Ikom, and a 5MW CNG at Ogoja, 20 to 25 windmill at Akamkpa with a plan to scale up, 2.5MW hydro at Obudu Ranch, and 10MW hydro at Agbokim Waterfall.

“In as much as we want everything to be ready as soon as possible, we all know that the issue of power is not one you get on the shelf,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

