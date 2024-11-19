The Edo House of Assembly on Tuesday approved Governor Monday Okpebholo’s request to appoint 20 special advisers.
In a letter signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Musa Ikhilor, Mr Okpebholo stated that the appointment was to ensure the smooth running of his administration.
The motion to approve the request was moved during plenary by the Majority Leader, Charity Aiguobarueghian, and seconded by the Minority Leader, Eric Okaka.
Mr Aiguobarueghian said that Section 196 (2) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, empowered the governor to appoint special advisers.
|
READ ALSO: Gov Otti reveals ‘sponsors’ of insecurity in Abia
In a unanimous decision, the lawmakers approved the appointment of 20 Special Advisers in the state.
The lawmakers also received another letter from the governor for the confirmation of Emmanuel Okoebor as Commissioner for Finance.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999