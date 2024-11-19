The Edo House of Assembly on Tuesday approved Governor Monday Okpebholo’s request to appoint 20 special advisers.

In a letter signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Musa Ikhilor, Mr Okpebholo stated that the appointment was to ensure the smooth running of his administration.

The motion to approve the request was moved during plenary by the Majority Leader, Charity Aiguobarueghian, and seconded by the Minority Leader, Eric Okaka.

Mr Aiguobarueghian said that Section 196 (2) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, empowered the governor to appoint special advisers.

In a unanimous decision, the lawmakers approved the appointment of 20 Special Advisers in the state.

The lawmakers also received another letter from the governor for the confirmation of Emmanuel Okoebor as Commissioner for Finance.

(NAN)

