Edo House of Assembly on Monday approved the Revised Supplementary Budget of N485.6 billion for 2024.
Governor Monday Okpebholo, on 13 November, in a letter, requested the House to consider and pass the Revised Supplementary Budget for the continuous development of the state.
The motion to dissolve the House into a committee of the whole to consider the budget was moved by the Majority Leader of the House, Charity Aiguobaruehian, and seconded by the Minority Leader, Eric Okaka.
At the committee, the House considered and passed the budget estimates.
The Revised Supplementary Bill of N485.6 billion, had a total of N283.1 billion as capital expenditure while the recurrent expenditure was put at N202.5 billion
The Speaker, Blessing Agbebaku, after the passage of the budget, directed the Clerk of the House, Yahaya Omogbai, to give the bill its third reading and thereafter forward clean copies to the governor for his assent.
Meanwhile, the House screened and cleared Cyril Adams Oshiomole as commissioner for health-designate.
(NAN)
