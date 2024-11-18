Seizure of N46 billion worth of illicit drugs

The fight against illicit drugs in the country paid off last week as Nigeria Customs, Area 2 Command Onne, Rivers State, confiscated containers of contraband drugs and other items valued at N46 billion.

Details of this interesting breakthrough were reported last Monday. The command reiterated its commitment to curbing illicit drugs circulation and ensuring public safety.

Okpebholo’s five-point agenda

Democracy was once again consolidated in the country last week as the outgone Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki on Tuesday handed over power to his successor, Monday Okpebholo, at an event attended by eminent Nigerians, including Vice President Kashim Shettima.

Mr Obaseki is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, while the latter is a member of Nigeria’s ruling All Progressives Congress.

In his inaugural speech, Mr Okpebholo promised to prioritise security, infrastructure, healthcare, food sufficiency, and education.

A day after his inauguration, Governor Okpebholo suspended all revenue collections in the state indefinitely and ordered the arrest of defaulters.

On Thursday, we reported that the governor had ordered the freezing of all state government bank accounts until further notice.

Meanwhile, a nanny, Rejoice Chukwu, in Edo State, met her Waterloo as the police arrested her for abducting a 14-month-old baby.

The police rescued the baby.

We reported on Saturday how the woman, in collaboration with her boyfriend, sold the baby despite collecting ransom from the parents.

Sack of Ibom Power Company chief executive

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State last week fired Meyen Etukudo, the managing director of Ibom Power Company Ltd over the prolonged power outage in the state known for its stable power supply.

Power supply was, however, later restored in the state, PREMIUM TIMES reported on Sunday.

On a sad note, three people were killed and several others injured on Tuesday after a trailer rammed into shops in a local community in Etim Ekpo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom.

Violent crisis at Brotherhood of the Cross and Star

We reported on Saturday how the succession crisis in the Brotherhood of the Cross and Star turned violent at one of its branches in Uyo.

A Facebook video captured how a man in a white cassock yanked off a portrait of the son of the founder of the Nigerian Christian religious sect and smashed it on the floor amidst cheers from worshippers.

