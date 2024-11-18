The Cross River State Government is intensifying its efforts to ensure that the late Joseph Wayas, a former president of the Nigerian Senate, is given a befitting burial.

The burial ceremony is scheduled for 30 November.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Deputy Governor of Cross River State, Peter Odey, on Monday, inspected the ongoing work at the mausoleum where the remains of the former Senate president will be buried.

Mr Odey urged the contractors handling the burial-related projects at the late Wayas’ hometown of Sankwala, northern Cross River, to intensify their efforts to complete them.

Sankwala, made popular by the Sankwala Mountain, is a town in Obanikulu Local Government Area of Cross Rivers.

Mr Odey, accompanied by members of the burial committee, expressed satisfaction with the quality of work done so far.

The deputy governor said the visit was to assess the progress and quality of work at Wayas’s Sankwala residence, including the tomb, access roads, and other related projects.

The team also inspected the Donald Duke Airstrip at Bebi, where the remains of the late Senate president as well as guests coming to Obanliku by air would land.

Mr Wayas, who served as Senate president from 1 October 1979 to 31 December 1983, died on 30 November 2021 at a London hospital after a protracted ailment.

His remains arrived in Nigeria on 10 July, after several controversies that followed the repatriation of his corpse.

At a press briefing earlier, Dorn-Cklaimz Enamhe, the secretary of the central planning committee for Wayas’ burial, commended Governor Bassey Otu and others for ensuring that Waya’s corpse was brought back to Nigeria.

Mr Enamhe said that the committee, in collaboration with other authorities in Nigeria and the Nigerian High Commission in the United Kingdom, worked together to ascertain the authenticity of the corpse.

He thanked the Nigerian media for constantly reminding the nation that the corpse of the former senate president was yet to be buried.

“Unfortunately, the body has been kept this long due to issues and disagreement among members of his family.

“We had to wait for these issues to be resolved, and as of today, they have been resolved; that is why we are going ahead with the burial,” he said.

