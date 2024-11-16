The police in Edo State have rescued a 14-month-old baby, Grace Osamagbe, who was abducted by her nanny, Rejoice Chukwu, in April.

Umoru Ozigi, the commissioner of police in Edo, told reporters on Saturday in Benin that the anti-kidnapping and cybercrime unit arrested Ms Chukwu, 24, and her boyfriend, Destiny Uchechukwu, 28, in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

According to Mr Ozigi, the suspects abducted the child in Benin and collected a ransom of N160,000.

“In spite of receiving the ransom, the suspects allegedly sold the baby for N500,000 to Doris Chiwendu in Owerri, Imo State.

“Following intense interrogation, police tracked down Ms Chiwendu and another suspect, Jane Amaigbo, in Ubomiri, Imo State, and rescued the baby on 9 November.”

The police commissioner said the suspects would soon be charged to court.

(NAN)

