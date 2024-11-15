Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari, on Thursday, inaugurated an ultra-modern fish hatchery in Calabar, Cross Rivers State.

The hatchery can produce more than 20 million juveniles annually, with five million every quarter.

It has a functional laboratory, classrooms for lectures, and a research centre.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the facility was jointly funded by the Federal Government of Nigeria, the Cross River State Government, and the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD).

Others include the Livelihood Improvement Family Enterprises Project for the Niger Delta (LIFE ND), the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), and the Feed the Future Project, among other private sector collaborators.

Mr Kyari said that in addition to contributing to food security, it would also serve as a hub for employment and income generation for youths and women in the aquaculture subsector.

“The South-south region holds a significant position as Nigeria’s oil and fishery hubs, motivating the provision of this facility to build the capacity of fish farmers and enhance productivity through research activities.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“The Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu is committed to advancing the nation’s agri-food system through technology and innovation for job creation, youth empowerment, and poverty reduction,” he said.

Governor speaks

In his remarks, Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State said that the model fish hatchery project was conceptualised to address the challenges of juvenile unavailability and inaccessibility, which were identified as impediments to fish farming.

Mr Otu, represented by the state’s Commissioner for Agriculture and Irrigation Development, Johnson Ebokpo, said the production of fish feeds at low cost would bring down the cost of production.

According to him, it will also enhance sales and bring additional profit to fish farmers.

The governor appreciated the minister of agriculture and food security for providing a conducive environment for all the interventions the state had received from foreign organisations.

Abiodun Sanni, the national project coordinator of LIFE ND, said the project, which was a testament to effective collaboration, was designed to ensure that Niger Delta youths embraced agriculture.

Mr Sanni noted that while the project was expected to create jobs, wealth, and food security in the Niger Delta and Nigeria, it was also expected to revolutionise aquaculture in Cross River.

READ ALSO: Gov Otu presents 2025 budget of N498 billion to Cross River assembly

Ben Odoemena, chief of party at USAID Feed the Future Agricultural Extension and Advisory Services, said 20 million juveniles would generate about N1.6 billion annually for the Cross River economy.

Mr Odoemena said if properly maintained, the hatchery could inject up to N60 billion into Cross River’s economy annually.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

