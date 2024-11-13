The Edo House of Assembly, on Wednesday in Benin, confirmed the nomination of Samson Osagie as the State attorney-general and commissioner for justice.

Governor Monday Okpebholo had announced Mr Osagie as his nominee for the office shortly after taking the oath of office as governor of the state.

Mr Okpebholo, in a letter addressed to the Speaker of the House, Blessing Agbebaku, requested the House to confirm the nominee.

The governor also requested the House to consider and pass the year 2024 supplementary budget to ensure the smooth running of the government.

Confirming the nominee, Mr Agbebaku informed the House that Mr Osagie, having served as a two-time member of the Assembly from 1999 to 2007, would not be subjected to a rigorous screening exercise.

He said that Mr Osagie, a former House of Representatives member, should be allowed to take a bow and be confirmed.

Mr Agbebaku explained that this was in line with the House’s tradition and recognition of the former lawmaker’s contributions at both the state and national levels.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The House, thereafter, in a voice vote, unanimously confirmed Mr Osagie as the attorney-general and commissioner for justice.

Mr Osagie is a private legal practitioner. He was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1995.

He is also the current Vice President of the African Bar Association (West African Region).

Born on 11 November 1967, Mr Osagie hails from Uhunmwode Local Government Area of Edo.

He was a two-term member of the Edo State House of Assembly and also served in the House of Representatives, where he rose to the position of minority whip.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

