Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State unveiled a five-point agenda for the state’s development on Tuesday after he was sworn in as the fifth civilian governor.

In his inaugural speech, Mr Okpebholo pledged to prioritise security, infrastructure, healthcare, food sufficiency, and education.

The governor declared war on criminals, saying the era of incessant kidnapping and other violent crimes was over.

“Our citizens are a top priority for us. To achieve this, we shall implement programmes carefully outlined in my five-point agenda, designed to grow robust economic growth and improve the lives of our people.

“We will not betray this confidence you have reposed in me and the Deputy Governor, Rt. Honourable Dennis Idahosa,” Governor Okpebholo said.

While bemoaning incessant cases of kidnapping and other crimes, the governor said his administration would be firm in dealing with criminals and improving the security of the state.

“For a long time now, our people have become victims of kidnapping and other violent crimes.

“To end this ugly situation, we will be firm in dealing with criminals and improve the security of our land so that farming and other business activities will flourish again.

“The deplorable condition of our roads has made it difficult for people to move from one part of the state to another

“Our policy to develop road infrastructure is targeted at constructing roads, drainages, and bridges to ease transportation for all.

“We shall immediately commence work to make the roads passable again.

“We are also ready to partner with the Federal Government, the private sector, non-governmental organisations, those in the diaspora, and other stakeholders, to develop our state across all sectors,” he said.

According to him, the new administration will support small businesses and market women with soft loans.

“Our teeming youthful population will not be left out. We shall support them to acquire relevant skills for self-empowerment.

“My administration shall immediately swing into action to recruit teachers and rebuild the deplorable classrooms.

“Tertiary education will be strengthened in many ways, too, to ensure quality education,” Mr Okpebholo said.

Panel of inquiry

The new governor announced a panel of inquiry into the remote cause of the failure to inaugurate 14 House of Assembly members-elect in the state for the seventh assembly in 2019.

“Fellow citizens, my administration is ready to link communities that have not yet been connected to the national grid to ensure that they have electricity.

“Our traditional institution shall be given the necessary support to play their role as custodians of our rich cultural heritage.

“It is in recognition of this that my administration shall support the decision of the federal government to uphold the Oba of Benin as the exclusive owner of the returned artefacts that were looted by British Colonial forces during the Benin Massacre of 1897,” he said.

He promised to work closely with other arms of government to strengthen democracy and good governance in the state.

(NAN)

