Outgoing Edo Governor Godwin Obaseki has granted pardon to a 77-year-old man and 15 others on death row in the Nigerian Correctional Service as his administration winds down.
This is contained in a statement on Tuesday in Benin, by Aminu Suleman, the Public Relations Officer (PRO), Nigeria Correction Service (NCoS), Edo command.
According to Mr Suleman, Mr Obaseki signed the warrants for the inmates’ release, exercising powers conferred on him by Section 212 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (1999, as amended) and other enabling laws.
The command spokesperson said that the outgoing governor’s decision followed recommendations from the Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy (ACPM), which reviewed pardon requests considering some factors.
He said that the factors included severity and type of crime, inmate’s age at conviction and currently, as well as length of time served.
Other factors, he said, include medical concerns or special needs, evidence of positive change and rehabilitation programme participation.
He said that the state Controller of Corrections, Philomena Emehinola, on behalf of the Controller General of Corrections, Haliru Nababa, expressed gratitude to the governor for the compassionate decision.
Ms Emehinola said that the pardon would aid reformative and rehabilitative programmes within Custodial Centres.
She urged the public to accept these individuals, offer support, and provide a second chance.
“I appeal to the general public not to stigmatise ex-offenders but to accept them, give them a second chance and accord them whatever assistance that may be required,” she added.
(NAN)
