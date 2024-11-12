Vice President Kashim Shettima on Tuesday led the federal government delegation to grace the inauguration of Monday Okpebholo as the fifth democratically elected governor of Edo State.
Governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) joined Mr Shettima.
The APC governors include Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, Dapo Abiodun of Ogun, Hope Uzodinma of Imo, and Ahmad Aliyu of Sokoto, among others.
The National Chairperson of the APC, Umar Ganduje, and his predecessor, Adams Oshiomhole, a senator from Edo, were also present at the ceremony at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin.
Amidst the heavy crowd and security presence, Mr Okpebholo, accompanied by his two daughters, took the oath of office and allegiance at 1:00 p.m., administered by the Chief Judge of Edo, Daniel Okungbowa.
Earlier, Dennis Idahosa, accompanied by his wife, had mounted the podium to take the oath as the deputy governor of the state.
The governor later inspected the guard of honour and parade by the officers of the Nigeria Police.
(NAN)
