President Bola Tinubu has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to fostering dialogue, reconciliation, and healing among all ethnic nationalities.

The president said this in a special message to commemorate the 2024 Ogoni Martyrs Remembrance Day, Bayo Onanuga, his spokesperson said in a statement on Monday.

“President Tinubu stands in solidarity with the National Youth Council of Ogoni People (NYCOP) and all Ogoni citizens to honour those who made the ultimate sacrifice in defence of the Ogoni nation’s interests.

“This year’s commemoration, with the theme: ‘After Price, Comes Prize,’ reflects our collective commitment to acknowledging the pain and the lessons of the past as we aspire for a brighter future.

“We honour their memory by recognising the sacrifices made and pledging to strive for a future characterised by peace, justice, and sustainable development for all communities, particularly those in the Niger Delta,” said President Tinubu.

He reaffirmed that his administration would actively address historical grievances and work towards building a united and prosperous nation for future generations.

“This vision would be realised through constructive engagement and mutual respect.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“Oil was first commercially discovered in Oloibiri, Ogoniland, in 1958.

READ ALSO: Tinubu celebrates Tunde Bakare at 70

“The subsequent struggles of Ogoni leaders to protect their environment from harmful oil exploration were met with severe repression, culminating in the tragic execution of Ken Saro-Wiwa and eight other leaders in 1995.

“As we remember the Ogoni Martyrs, let us honour their legacy by committing to a future where such injustices are no longer tolerated and where the voices of all Nigerians are heard and respected,” Mr Tinubu said.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

