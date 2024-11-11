The Nigeria Customs Service, Area 2 Command Onne, Rivers State, has confiscated 21 containers of contraband drugs, donkey skin, and other items valued at over N46 billion.

The command’s Comptroller, Muhammad Babandede, disclosed this while briefing reporters on Monday in Onne, Rivers.

Mr Babandede listed the confiscated items to include cough syrups, tramadol, fake antibiotics, chilly cutter and sanitary fittings used for the concealment of fake drugs.

Others include donkey skin, which he said is used to conceal raw chemicals suspected of being used to produce cough syrup.

He said the command has continued to strengthen collaboration with sister agencies, especially the Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), the State Security Service, NAFDAC, and others, to actualise its policy thrust.

“These seizures underscore our unwavering commitment to curbing the circulation of illicit medicines and ensuring public safety.

“The implementation of the state of emergency declared by the Comptroller General of Customs has proven effective in enhancing our operational capabilities and enabling us to act decisively against those who seek to undermine national safety,” he said.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Mr Babandede said that the command had generated over N500 billion so far, which is 89 per cent of its 2024 annual target of N618 billion.

On exports, the comptroller said that the command has generated over $800 million on over two million metric tonnes of goods, including commodities and mineral resources, as part of its contribution to the growth of the national economy.

Bayo Adebaju, the command’s NAFDAC coordinator, also commended the customs for stopping the circulation of illicit and dangerous medicines.

Describing fake drugs as a societal threat, he said that if administered to patients, it could lead to prolonged hospitalisation, poor health recovery and avoidable expenses and deaths.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

