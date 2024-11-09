Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has dissolved his cabinet ahead of the 12 November swearing-in of Monday Okpebholo of the All Progressives Congress as the new governor of the state.
Mr Obaseki, who came into office on 12 November 2016, is expected to end his eight-year tenure on 12 November 2024.
He dissolved the cabinet shortly after a valedictory session held at the Government House on Friday in Benin.
The motion for the dissolution of the State Executive Council for 2020-2024 was moved by Godwins Omobayo, the man whose appointment by Mr Obaseki as deputy governor was nullified by the court.
The Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Osilama Okuofu, seconded the motion.
At the valedictory session, the governor commended members of the council for helping him in driving the government’s vision of “making Edo great again”.
Mr Obaseki also commended the state’s residents for supporting, praying and collaborating with his administration throughout his tenure.
Members of the cabinet took turns to eulogise the governor and acknowledged his achievements in various sectors.
They also commended the governor for giving them the opportunity to serve the people of the state in various capacities.
The outgoing commissioners and heads of Ministries Departments and Agencies also took turns to present awards and gifts to honour the governor.
The valedictory session for the outgoing state executive council climaxed with a dinner in honour of Governor Obaseki.
